Miami Weather: Warm and steamy, afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - We will stay warm and humid as a weak frontal boundary will gradually push through South Florida.

On Thursday, highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon and it will feel like the low to mid-90s when you factor in the humidity. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible due to some low-level moisture out ahead of the front.

Thursday night into Friday lows will fall to the low 70s and upper 60s.

Drier air on the way NEXT Weather

It will be a more comfortable start to the weekend with less humidity too. As the front continues to move to our south, high pressure and a drier air mass will build in to lower our rain chance Friday into Saturday. Highs will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Spotty showers will be possible Sunday but the rain chance will rise early to the middle of next week.

Our weather will depend on a broad area of low pressure forecast to develop over the northeastern Atlantic or the southwestern Atlantic. There is a low chance of this system becoming a subtropical or tropical cyclone, but it is expected to move generally north or northwest early to middle of next week. Regardless of development, the moisture associated with this low pressure system will likely bring us breezy conditions with a higher rain chance next week.