Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Sweltering afternoon sun, rain chance increases for the weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 7/14/2022 6AM
Miami Weather 7/14/2022 6AM 01:42

MIAMI - It may have been a bit stormy Wednesday night, but Thursday morning South Florida woke to dry conditions with temperatures in the low 80s.

Highs soar to the low 90s once again in the afternoon and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity. A few showers will be possible late morning. Spotty storms may develop in the afternoon but as the southeast breeze builds, that onshore flow will likely steer the bulk of the action inland and to the west coast.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead. CBS News Miami

 

Friday highs will rise to the low 90s with scattered storms.

An upper-level low pressure system will move in and increase moisture and the storm chance this weekend.

A very juicy and unsettled atmosphere will lead to more showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. It will not be quite as hot this weekend as highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain chance remains high through early next week.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 8:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.