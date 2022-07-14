Miami Weather: Sweltering afternoon sun, rain chance increases for the weekend

MIAMI - It may have been a bit stormy Wednesday night, but Thursday morning South Florida woke to dry conditions with temperatures in the low 80s.

Highs soar to the low 90s once again in the afternoon and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity. A few showers will be possible late morning. Spotty storms may develop in the afternoon but as the southeast breeze builds, that onshore flow will likely steer the bulk of the action inland and to the west coast.

A look ahead. CBS News Miami

Friday highs will rise to the low 90s with scattered storms.

An upper-level low pressure system will move in and increase moisture and the storm chance this weekend.

A very juicy and unsettled atmosphere will lead to more showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. It will not be quite as hot this weekend as highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain chance remains high through early next week.