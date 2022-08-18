Miami Weather: Sunny start, mid-afternoon storms develop over Everglades and move east

MIAMI - It was a very warm, dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 80s.

It will be another scorcher today with highs in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s in the afternoon. Storms will develop over the Everglades and then push east in the afternoon and evening just like the past few days. Some of these storms may produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

Friday morning a few showers will be possible but the rain chance will be highest in the afternoon and evening as the westerly steering flow continues.

This weekend we'll see a big change to our weather pattern as the winds shift out of the east. We will have the potential for showers and a few storms in the morning through midday Saturday and Sunday. This weekend the storms will push inland and to the west in the afternoons and evenings. Highs will remain in the low 90s.