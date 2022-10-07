Miami Weather: Sunny Friday, rain chance increases over weekend

MIAMI - It has been a beautiful week across South Florida as we have enjoyed a taste of Fall with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures in the mornings.

Friday will be mainly dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

But the humidity is rising along with the chance for rain as we head into the weekend.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Additionally, the astronomical King Tides will peak this weekend. Saltwater coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times due to the full moon taking place this Sunday. The next high tide in Miami Beach takes place at 7:58 p.m. and in Ft. Lauderdale at 8:03 p.m. The next high tide in Key West will take place at 8:18 p.m.

As a tropical wave moves in and the wind shifts out of the east, abundant tropical moisture will increase the chance for wet weather this weekend.

Spotty showers and some storms will be possible on Saturday. The storm chance will be highest on Sunday. It will be breezy this weekend with winds out of the northeast on Saturday at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour On Sunday the breeze will be out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming in the ocean is not recommended due to the rip currents.

Highs will remain seasonable in the upper 80s through the weekend and early next week.