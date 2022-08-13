Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Summer storms return

MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend.

The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.

Weekend storms  CBS News Miami

The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area.  

Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.

The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Pattern change bringing wet weather CBS News Miami

 

Sunday is a similar forecast, but, storms will be more widespread with heavier downpours late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts are forecast between 1 to 3 inches from Saturday through Sunday.

High temperature will top at 90 degrees both days with heat indices staying in the upper 90s.

Afternoon highs CBS News Miami

 

Another stormy afternoon is expected for Monday with a 60% for storms to be widespread during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday is Back to School for Broward and on Wednesday for Miami-Dade.

Both on Tuesday and Wednesday, the moisture levels lessen and so rain chances drop to 30%.

Mainly dry mornings are in the forecast for the first day school in both counties with a pop-up storm later in the afternoon.

