Miami Weather: Another round of storms in the afternoon, some may produce heavy rainfall

MIAMI - As students head back to school in Broward, it was a dry start for the bus stop and drop-off. However, storms will develop around pick-up time in the afternoon. Some storms could produce some heavy rain in spots.

The scattered storms will be around through this evening.

Afternoon highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade students return to school. It will be a quiet start in the morning but storms likely develop again in the afternoon.

Thursday the pattern continues with the potential for afternoon storms.

By late week into the weekend, the breeze will shift out of the east and we will see mostly morning showers, and then storms will march to the west. Highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the week.