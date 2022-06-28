Miami Weather: Spotty morning showers, inland afternoon storms will move to the west

MIAMI - A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Highs will climb to around 90 in the afternoon. When you factor in the high humidity it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. A few storms will develop but most of them will be inland and then march westward.

On Wednesday, the rain chance will be higher but it will not be a washout by any means. Highs will rise to the upper 80s.

Thursday we heat up to 90 degrees with a mix of steamy sun and passing storms.

Friday and through the long holiday weekend the rain chance will decrease as the breeze builds out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour. We may have gusts as high as 20 miles per hour this weekend.

The stronger onshore winds will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach Friday and Saturday. In addition, advisories may be issued for boaters. Highs will remain normal, around 90 degrees, with the potential for spotty storms through Monday for the 4th of July holiday.