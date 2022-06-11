Miami Weather: Parts of South Florida under Flood Watch with more rain to come

Miami - Areas of Broward and Miami-Dade County remain under a Flood Watch through Saturday evening and more storms are expected through the afternoon.

After a warm and partly cloudy morning, showers and thunderstorms will likely develop after 12 p.m. and last until about 3 p.m.

Some downpours could lead to more flooding in areas that are already saturated.

On Sunday, we'll have a similar setup with clear mornings but then storm chances will return in the afternoon.

Winds will be out of the south between 3 and 7 mph through the weekend.

P.M. storm chances stick around for the weekend and into Monday ahead of a plume of dry Saharan Dust that may be in the area late Monday into Tuesday.

Storm chances through the week will linger, and temperatures in the afternoon will linger around 90 degrees.