Miami Weather: South Florida drying out as Saharan dust moves in

MIAMI - What a difference a day makes.

After a stormy Tuesday, South Florida woke to just a few showers Wednesday morning. The heavy rain has moved out and Saharan dust is moving in, lowering our rain chances.

The Saharan dust is also leading to hazy skies and lower air quality. It was a warm and steamy start with temperatures in the low 80s. Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with lows near 80 degrees.

Stray showers are possible on Thursday but, overall, it will be the driest day of the week. It will be a hazy, hot, and humid Thursday with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits in the afternoon.

Friday through Saturday the rain chance will increase a bit as the Saharan dust lifts northward. Spotty storms are possible to start the weekend. The rain chance decreases again Sunday as another plume of Saharan dust takes over.