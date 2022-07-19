Miami Weather: South Florida feel-like temps expected in triple digits

MIAMI - Dangerous high heat indices are impacting South Florida this Tuesday and through mid-week.

Tuesday afternoon's highs will heat up to the low 90s and feels-like temperatures will soar above the 100-degree mark.

In fact, some cities across Broward and Miami-Dade may hit 110 degrees on the heat index.

It's all thanks to Saharan dust taking over South Florida's sky and bringing back hazy sunshine along with unseasonably dry conditions.

Rain chance has dropped for Tuesday to 10% for only a stray sprinkle. Afternoon storms are not expected.

This dry and hot setup continues for Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances between 10 to 20 % there will not be any relief from this excessive heat.

Excessive heat poses threats when hanging out outside or working outdoors during the middle of the afternoon so it is critical to drink plenty of water, try to take breaks under shaded areas or go into a building with A/C.

Most importantly, never ever leave a child or pet in a car.

Summer storms return on Friday and the rain chance rises through the weekend. Scattered storms during Friday and the weekend afternoons are expected to bring relief from this hot summer days.