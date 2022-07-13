Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Scattered afternoon showers, Saharian dust moves in Thursday

Miami Weather 7/13/2022 6AM
Miami Weather 7/13/2022 6AM 01:15

MIAMI - It was a steamy start across South Florida on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low 80s.

Another sizzling day ahead with highs soaring to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity. A few showers moved in during the morning and scattered storms develop this afternoon and may linger through the evening.

next-wx-7-day.png
The week ahead. CBS News Miami

 

On Thursday and Friday, Saharan dust will move in and lead to hazy skies at times. The drier air will lower the rain chance late week but the rain chance will rise this weekend due to more moisture associated with a disturbance.

Saturday and Sunday we'll see higher storm coverage. Due to more wet weather and clouds around, it will not be as hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s. 

