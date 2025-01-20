Keep an umbrella handy South Florida, we're in for a wet weather day

MIAMI - Keep the umbrella handy because it is going to be a wet day.

Monday will be a damp, cloudy, and raw day with repeated rounds of on-and-off showers and a chilly north breeze. Under an overcast sky, temperatures will struggle to warm, with highs only set to top off in the middle to upper 60s.

A front that is stalled to the south of us will briefly lift back north day, bringing a short-lived warm-up on Tuesday with highs making a rebound back into the middle and upper 70s. While the chance of rain will be slightly lower than on Monday, spotty showers will remain a possibility with a mostly cloudy sky.

The pesky front will continue to waver north and south through mid-week, where it is expected to push back southward and consequently, bring us another cool down — on Wednesday. Highs will drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s and additional rounds of rain will continue to move through South Florida.

By Thursday, changes will finally arrive. A stronger front will move through and likely clear the area by Thursday night. Out ahead of it, isolated rain will be possible on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. Once the front pushes through Thursday night, much drier and colder air will arrive just in time for Friday and the weekend. Highs will only manage to warm into the lower to middle 60s behind the front on Friday, with cold mornings in the 40s and low 50s returning for the start of the weekend, despite the comeback of dry weather and sunshine.