Miami Weather: Partly sunny, not as humid, rain chance increases Thursday

MIAMI - South Florida woke to a bit of a relief on Wednesday, it was not quite as warm and humid as drier air moved in from the Bahamas.

With high pressure in control and drier air filtering in, the rain chance will be lower for the day. A few showers and storms may develop over the western suburbs of Broward and Miami-Dade in the afternoon, but those storms will move inland and towards the southwest coast of Florida due to the onshore breeze.

Highs climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. It will be steamy but not as sweltering as the past few days when heat indices have soared to the 100s for much of South Florida.

The rain chance creeps back up Thursday as moisture deepens. There is a higher chance for morning showers along the coast and then some storms possible in the afternoon.

That typical Summertime pattern will continue through the weekend with the potential for scattered storms. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s through the weekend.