Miami Weather: Partly cloudy & warm, Nicole to bring squally weather mid-week

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole northeast of the Bahamas.

Nicole is moving to the north-northwest and is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it moves over the Bahamas Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas and advisories will likely be issued for South Florida on Monday.

Forecast cone for Nicole on 11/7/2022 NEXT Weather

South Florida and most of the state are included in the forecast cone. Although there is some uncertainty regarding the exact track and intensity, we will likely be dealing with impacts including heavy rain, coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds, rough surf, and beach erosion.

Our weather will deteriorate over the next few days with the worst weather expected Wednesday into Thursday all depending on the eventual track and strength of Nicole.

What to expect NEXT Weather

Monday will be warm and very breezy with the chance for spotty showers. Tuesday, for election day, hang on to that umbrella as the winds will increase with the potential for passing showers. Gusts could reach over 30 miles per hour.

Wednesday is looking very wet and windy. Expect gusty squalls with some heavy downpours Wednesday into Thursday. Stay with CBS News Miami for updates.