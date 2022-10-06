Miami Weather: Partly cloudy, King Tides could bring minor coastal flooding

MIAMI - It was another pleasant start across South Florida with low 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade and upper 70s across the Keys.

The rain chance remains low, but a few showers are possible in the late afternoon.

Florida Keys flood advisory NEXT Weather

Saltwater coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times due to the higher-than-normal astronomical King Tides. The next high tide will take place at 6:31 p.m. in Mami and 7:14 p.m. in Ft. Lauderdale.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the middle to lower Keys due to the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

The wind will begin to shift more out of the northeast today and there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming in the ocean is not safe through the weekend.

Friday we'll wake up to mild lows in the 70s and highs remain near normal in the upper 80s. This weekend the rain chance increases due to more of an easterly wind flow and a weak tropical wave bringing us more moisture. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.