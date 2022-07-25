Miami Weather: Muggy & warm, rain chance increases on Tuesday

MIAMI - Summertime in South Florida.

As the easterly breeze builds on Monday, any storm that develops in the afternoon will move inland and toward the west coast.

It was a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the low 80s. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.

Deeper tropical moisture moves in Tuesday and our rain chance will be highest with the potential for more showers and storms. Heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday scattered storms will be possible but the rain chance will start to decrease as Saharan Dust will move in.

Thursday we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather. Highs will remain seasonable around 90 degrees through Friday. This weekend the rain chance will rise a bit as the Saharan Dust lifts northward. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.