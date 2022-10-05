Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, King Tide coastal flooding possible

MIAMI - It was another pleasant start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 70s. Some neighborhoods woke to temperatures slightly cooler than Tuesday's lows.

The humidity is still relatively low for this time of year. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon and we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies. Although our rain chance remains low, coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

King Tide peak days NEXT Weather

The astronomical higher than normal King Tides will peak this weekend due to the full moon, also known as the Hunter's Moon.

Over the next few days, we will experience saltwater flooding at times leading up to the peak of the King Tides. Minor flooding will be possible across the Lower Keys around the next high tide which takes place at 8:16 p.m. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the middle and upper Keys due to the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Some minor coastal flooding will be possible along the coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward later today. The next high tide for Miami takes place at 5:35 p.m. and for Ft. Lauderdale the high tide takes place at 5:53 p.m.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday night some showers will be possible. A cold front is set to move southward through South Florida and will wash out. The wind will remain out of the north on Wednesday before it shifts out of the northeast on Thursday keeping the weather mostly dry. Just a few showers will be possible before our rain chance increases this weekend.

With more of an onshore wind out of the east and moisture associated with the northern part of a tropical wave moving across South Florida, there will be a better chance for some showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain seasonable in the upper 80s