Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, afternoon highs in mid to upper 80s

MIAMI - A pleasant start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across South Florida.

In the afternoon highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The rain chance remains very low through Friday.

Weekend conditions NEXT Weather

Seasonable highs will continue through the weekend.

Saturday a northeast breeze develops and there will be the potential for stray showers. On Sunday spotty showers will be possible.

The weather will be spooktacular on Monday for Halloween as we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with low rain chances. It will be boo-tiful in the evening for trick-or-treaters since we'll be mainly dry with temperatures in the low 80s.