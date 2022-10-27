Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, afternoon highs in mid to upper 80s

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 10/27/2022 5AM
Miami Weather 10/27/2022 5AM 01:58

MIAMI - A pleasant start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across South Florida.

In the afternoon highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The rain chance remains very low through Friday.

next-wx-daily-explainer2.png
Weekend conditions NEXT Weather

Seasonable highs will continue through the weekend.

Saturday a northeast breeze develops and there will be the potential for stray showers. On Sunday spotty showers will be possible.

The weather will be spooktacular on Monday for Halloween as we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with low rain chances. It will be boo-tiful in the evening for trick-or-treaters since we'll be mainly dry with temperatures in the low 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 8:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.