Miami Weather: Mix of sun and clouds, afternoon temps in mid 80s

MIAMI - Wednesday got off to a nice start with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s.

This afternoon the rain chance remains low and temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

King tides could lead to some minor coastal flooding around high tide times. The high tide in Key West will take place at 11:37 a.m. and in Islamorada, it will take place at 11:06 a.m. The high tide in Miami will take place at 9:58 a.m. and in Ft. Lauderdale at 10:13 a.m.

Wednesday night's lows will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front will park itself to our north and we will stay warm and humid.

Thursday's highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The rain chance will remain low with only isolated showers possible late week into the weekend.