Miami Weather: Mild, muggy with possible showers

MIAMI - A Flood advisory was in effect Tuesday morning for Southern Miami-Dade County due to heavy rain overnight and through the morning hours.

A Flood watch is in effect through this evening due to the potential for more showers and storms that may lead to more flooding since the ground is already saturated.

Although the worst weather is forecast to soak the West coast and the interior sections of South Florida including the Everglades.

Any additional rain across parts of South Florida will lead to flooding since many areas have seen 8 to 13 inches due to the deluge over the weekend.

A mild, muggy start with upper 70s. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday, we remain unsettled and the rain chance remains high with the potential for afternoon showers and storms.

Late week on Thursday and Friday the rain chance will decrease but spotty storms will still be possible. We'll heat up to around 90 degrees this weekend.