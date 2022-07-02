Miami Weather: Hot, humid with passing showers

MIAMI - Expect passing showers on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures with a bit of a breeze along the coast.

For the 4th of July on Monday, expect sizzling sunshine with highs soaring to 90 degrees, but if you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.

Afternoon highs will climb to near 89 degrees.

As the breeze builds, there will be hazardous beach and boating conditions this holiday weekend.

There will be a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not recommended.

Out on the water, a Small Craft Advisory will be issued due to the east wind increasing to 15 to 20 knots with possible gusts of up to 25 knots. The bays will be choppy at times.