Miami Weather: High humidity with few showers

MIAMI - A few showers will move across parts of South Florida this morning but then this afternoon most storms will likely move inland and to the west coast.

It was a warm, muggy start with low 80s.

Highs climb to the low 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s in the afternoon when you factor in the high humidity.

Saharan dust will be moving away later today and then moisture will move in this weekend and enhance our chance for storms.

As the steering flow shifts out of the South, we will see a pattern change. Instead of storms marching to the West coast, most storms will be focused over the East coast Saturday and Sunday.

The highest rain chance will be in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible. Highs will remain near 90 degrees this weekend.