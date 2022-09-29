Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Gusty breeze, afternoon showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 9/29/2022
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 9/29/2022 00:39

MIAMI - As Tropical Storm Ian moves across central and northeastern Florida, our weather is improving.

On Thursday, it will be windy at times with gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour. Some showers and storms will be possible midday through the afternoon and early evening.

Coastal flooding will be possible across the Keys around high tide times.

A dry air mass will move in as Ian continues to lift north and away from South Florida. Our rain chance will decrease Friday and through the weekend. A few showers will be possible but we will enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. 

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 9:29 AM

