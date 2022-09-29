Miami Weather: Gusty breeze, afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - As Tropical Storm Ian moves across central and northeastern Florida, our weather is improving.

On Thursday, it will be windy at times with gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour. Some showers and storms will be possible midday through the afternoon and early evening.

Coastal flooding will be possible across the Keys around high tide times.

A dry air mass will move in as Ian continues to lift north and away from South Florida. Our rain chance will decrease Friday and through the weekend. A few showers will be possible but we will enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday.