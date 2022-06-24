Miami Weather: Friday will be a hot one, spotty showers for weekend

MIAMI - Get ready to sweat if you're going to be outside.

Friday will the hottest day of the week with highs climbing to the low 90s in the afternoon. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Heat indices could reach up to 105 degrees. Hydration is key. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and staying in the shade or indoors when possible during the afternoon hours.

The UV index is extreme so don't forget the sunblock and your sunglasses. A few showers and spotty storms will likely develop across the western suburbs and then push inland.

(CBSMiami)

Saturday we stay hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s. We'll enjoy dry conditions Saturday morning but in the afternoon scattered storms will develop and then march towards the west.

Sunday the rain chance will be highest with the potential for more showers and storms. Due to more wet weather and cloud coverage, our highs will not be as hot in the upper 80s.

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave located over the Eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear conducive for the development of this system over the next few days and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward at around 15 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a medium potential (60% chance) of development.