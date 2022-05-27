Watch CBS News
Weather

Miami weather: Friday hot, muggy ahead of soggy weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The clouds kept it from seeming hotter than it actually was Friday.

The forecast called for high humidity with the chance for spotty storms.

This weekend will be sizzling with highs around 90 degrees and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s.

If you go outdoors, please stay hydrated and keep your rain gear close.

Saturday is looking soggy due to a frontal boundary and plenty of moisture that will lead to scattered storms throughout the day.

The highest rain chance with more widespread storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms may produce heavy downpours. Sunday we remain unsettled with the potential for passing storms.

On Monday, spotty storms will still be possible.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 2:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.