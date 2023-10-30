Watch CBS News
Miami weather forecast: Warm and mostly dry conditions

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

Miami AM forecast for 10/30/2023: Warm but not as windy
Miami AM forecast for 10/30/2023: Warm but not as windy 02:29
Weather forecast
Highs will top out in the upper 80s. CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- The weather on Halloween Eve will be warm but not a fright.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said an approaching cold front will move toward the area while a low pressure system currently sitting to the east of the Bahamas will increase rain chances for South Florida.

"We're not talking a high rain chance or washout by any means," she said, adding that a stray shower is possible Monday in parts of South Florida.

A coastal flood advisory was in effect through Monday afternoon along with warnings for high rip current risk.

The high temperature Monday is expected to top out in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-70s.

Weather forecast
The forecast for Monday. CBS News Miami

Halloween is expected to be warm, Gonzalez said.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 6:58 AM

