Miami weather forecast: Warm and mostly dry conditions

Miami AM forecast for 10/30/2023: Warm but not as windy

Highs will top out in the upper 80s. CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- The weather on Halloween Eve will be warm but not a fright.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said an approaching cold front will move toward the area while a low pressure system currently sitting to the east of the Bahamas will increase rain chances for South Florida.

"We're not talking a high rain chance or washout by any means," she said, adding that a stray shower is possible Monday in parts of South Florida.

A coastal flood advisory was in effect through Monday afternoon along with warnings for high rip current risk.

The high temperature Monday is expected to top out in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-70s.

The forecast for Monday. CBS News Miami

Halloween is expected to be warm, Gonzalez said.