Miami weather forecast: Warm and chance for stray showers

MIAMI -- The dry weather in South Florida will give way to stray showers in Florida Friday afternoon.

The high temperatures today in Florida. CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said it will be warm with high temperatures expected to top out in the low 90s before the possibility of rain returns.

"In the afternoon we may see a few stray showers," she said, adding that precipitation chances rise during the evening. "Rain developing over the Everglades could move back eastward."

The chance for scattered storms lingers over the weekend.

The high temperature on Saturday will rise to 90s with spotty storms in the afternoon and evening possible.

Friday weather forecast. CBS News Miami

Rain chances rise on Sunday as a cold front nears South Florida.