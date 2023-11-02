Miami weather forecast today: Windy with a chance for passing showers

MIAMI -- It will be a windy day in South Florida Thursday with gusts expected to top out around 30 miles per hour in some parts of the region this afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the region and CBS News Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said the winds gusts will likely peak between noon and 3 p.m.

Thursday forecast. CBS News Miami

There is a 20 percent chance of rain with the gusty offshore winds expected to push the passing showers to the west and south this afternoon.

The high temperature today is expected to top out only in the low 80s, Warren said.