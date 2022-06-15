Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Feel-like triple-digit temps, again

By Austin Carter

MIAMI - Wednesday is off to a steamy start across South Florida and temperatures are expected to climb into the afternoon.

There's a slight rain chance through the morning as quick showers develop off the coast and push inland.

Otherwise, we'll be mostly sunny with far inland storms developing in the afternoon and moving west.

By lunchtime, much of the area will be in the low 90's, but the feel like temperatures will be in the mid 90's and close to 100 degrees.

Wednesday evening will be humid and will remain through the overnight hours.

Thursday looks to be another warm day with highs in the upper 80's.

The warm trend continues through Father's Day Weekend, where a front may approach South Florida on Sunday and increase storm chances. 

First published on June 15, 2022 / 8:00 AM

