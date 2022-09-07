Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Another scorcher, spotty storms possible in the afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 9/7/2022 6AM
Miami Weather 9/7/2022 6AM 01:49

MIAMI - After a dry start, expect spotty storms to develop Wednesday afternoon that may produce some downpours in spots.

It will be another September scorcher as highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead CBS News Miami

 

Thursday and Friday the rain chance will be highest as southerly wind flow allows abundant moisture to move in. Expect more numerous showers and storms to develop in the afternoons through late week. The storms will likely linger through the evening rush.

This weekend we remain unsettled with scattered storms possible on Saturday and Sunday. 

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.