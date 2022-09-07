Miami Weather: Another scorcher, spotty storms possible in the afternoon
MIAMI - After a dry start, expect spotty storms to develop Wednesday afternoon that may produce some downpours in spots.
It will be another September scorcher as highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s.
Thursday and Friday the rain chance will be highest as southerly wind flow allows abundant moisture to move in. Expect more numerous showers and storms to develop in the afternoons through late week. The storms will likely linger through the evening rush.
This weekend we remain unsettled with scattered storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.
