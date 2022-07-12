Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Another scorcher, spotty inland storms possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It's summertime in South Florida. Another sizzling day ahead with highs in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in high humidity.

A few passing showers are possible in the morning. Spotty storms are possible in the afternoon but most push inland. In the evening, some storms may move back eastward over parts of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Wednesday the rain chance will be higher in the afternoon and evening with the potential for storms.

Thursday and Friday the rain chance decreases as some drier, Saharan dust is forecast to move in and lead to hazy skies at times. This weekend the rain chance rises with scattered storms Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 8:46 AM

