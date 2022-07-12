Miami Weather: Another scorcher, spotty inland storms possible

MIAMI - It's summertime in South Florida. Another sizzling day ahead with highs in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in high humidity.

A few passing showers are possible in the morning. Spotty storms are possible in the afternoon but most push inland. In the evening, some storms may move back eastward over parts of Broward and Miami-Dade.

A look ahead at our weather CBS News Miami

Wednesday the rain chance will be higher in the afternoon and evening with the potential for storms.

Thursday and Friday the rain chance decreases as some drier, Saharan dust is forecast to move in and lead to hazy skies at times. This weekend the rain chance rises with scattered storms Saturday and Sunday.