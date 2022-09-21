Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Another round of afternoon storms, rain chance decreases a bit Thursday

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - It was a humid but dry start to Wednesday, but it's not going to stay that way.

Storms will develop in the afternoon storms, some will have the potential for heavy rainfall.

Thursday the rain chance will decrease a bit but there will be the potential for some storms.

The Autumnal Equinox will take place at 9:04 p.m on Thursday, marking the first official day of Fall. We will enjoy nearly equal hours of day and night.

Friday it will be hotter and drier. Highs soar to the low 90s.

This weekend moisture returns and will increase our rain chance a bit It will not be a washout, but spotty storms will be possible in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday. 

