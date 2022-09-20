Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Another round of afternoon storms, possible heavy downpours

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - Scattered storms will develop Tuesday with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Wednesday the rain chance remains high due to plenty of tropical moisture.

As Hurricane Fiona moves to the northeast, away from the U.S., drier air moves in and lowers our rain chance late week into the weekend.

Thursday is the first official day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox takes place on September 22nd at 9:04 p.m. The day and night hours will be nearly equal.

It will not feel like Fall at all across South Florida. Instead, Mother Nature will turn up the heat as the rain chance decreases. It will still feel like Summer with highs in the low 90s Friday through the weekend with the potential for just some spotty storms. 

