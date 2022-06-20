Miami Weather: Scattered afternoon storms, a few heavy downpours

MIAMI - It was a sunny, warm, and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity.

Late morning a few showers will be possible. In the afternoon scattered storms will develop with the potential for a few heavy downpours in spots. However, severe weather is not expected.

Monday evening some storms may linger across parts of South Florida.

CBSMiami

Tuesday is the first official day of Summer with the Summer Solstice taking place at 5:14 am. It will be the longest day of the year and the shortest night. The sun will rise at 6:30 a.m. and the sun will set at 8:15 p.m. The sun angle will gradually decrease starting Tuesday and last through December 21st.

Tuesday we remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s. It will not be quite as hot due to a stronger onshore breeze. A few storms will be possible in afternoon.

Drier air moves in midweek and the rain chance will be lower on Wednesday. With less rain, expect more heat on Wednesday with highs soaring to the low 90s. It will likely feel like the upper 90s and 100s due to high humidity.

Thursday the sizzling heat sticks around with highs remaining around 90 degrees. Friday and through the weekend the rain chance will increase with the potential for passing storms.

The Tropics will remain quiet and cyclone development is not expected over the next 5 days.