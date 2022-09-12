Miami Weather: Afternoon inland storms, rain chance increases mid-week

MIAMI - We kick off the week with another scorcher. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s but it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon across the inland areas. They may push east across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward in the evening.

The rain chance rises on Tuesday as we'll see plenty of moisture. Storms will develop in the afternoon and may linger through the evening.

The highest rain chance will be mid to late week as a fall front stalls to our north and we remain in a very moist, unstable atmosphere. With deep, tropical moisture south of the front and weak winds, there is the potential for numerous widespread storms with some heavy downpours in the afternoons.

This weekend the rain chance will decrease a bit and we'll see more of our typical Summertime storms.