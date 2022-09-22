Miami Weather: A few afternoon storms, drier, hotter Friday

MIAMI - Today is the first official day of Fall.

The Autumnal Equinox will take place at 9:04 p.m. Astronomically, an equinox occurs when the sun is directly above the equator.

The Fall Equinox marks one of the two days of the year, the other being the Spring Equinox when day and night are nearly equal.

It will not feel like Fall at all across South Florida as highs soar to the low 90s in the afternoon. With high humidity in place, it will feel like the upper 90s this afternoon.

Some storms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening although they will not be as widespread as the last few days.

Friday will be our driest and hottest day of the week with highs climbing to the low to mid 90s.

The rain chance does rise again this weekend as a cold front stalls to our north and moisture returns. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.



Next week the CBS4 Next Weather team will be watching a wave currently in the Caribbean. Our weather next week will depend on what happens in the tropics.