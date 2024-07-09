Miami to reopen Biscayne Bay's spoil islands with changes. Here's what boaters need to know.

MIAMI - Temporarily closed over the Fourth of July holiday, the city of Miami is set to re-open the four spoil islands on Biscayne Bay with some changes.

The Osprey Island, Morningside Island, Pace Picnic Island, and Willis Island were closed to the public due to littering and contamination of the the islands and the bay.

When they are re-opened on Friday, July 12th, at sunrise there will be enhanced enforcement measures.

The Miami Police Marine Patrol will conduct multiple daily sweeps to prevent boats from anchoring to trees, cite illegal vendors, prohibit styrofoam items, and ensure no after-hours use.

For the first two weekends, staff and volunteers with the Miami Parks and Recreation will educate those who visit the islands on "responsible recreation practices."

There will also be new signs, in both English and Spanish, with the park rules including illustrations.

The city has contracted with a third party to record debris collected and help assess the effectiveness of the "Leave No Trace" campaign.

"Safeguarding the health of our Spoil Islands which we are reopening after a robust 'Leave No Trace' educational campaign and closure remains a priority," said Mayor Francis Suarez in a statement. "It is our hope that through the newly implemented measures our residents and visitors will continue to enjoy our waterways while protecting them."

Suarez said they are also looking at long-term strategies to further protect and enhance the waterfront parks. This includes an enhanced Park Ranger program, as well as applying for funding to support clean-up and debris removal programs.