Watch CBS News
Local News

Mild weather expected in South Florida on New Year's Eve, cold front to arrive New Year's Day

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 12/31/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Tuesday 12/31/2024 7AM 00:17

MIAMI - After a foggy start to the day, temperatures will warm to near-record levels in the afternoon on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s with a chance for some isolated rain from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening.

Tuesday night the weather should be dry for New Year's Eve festivities and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s as we ring in the new year.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning for the start of 2025. Some patchy fog will be possible ahead of it before sunrise, but low clouds will eventually give way to sunshine by Wednesday afternoon as drier air moves in. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

5-day-lows-graph.png
New year cool down is on the way. NEXT Weather

Cool, dry air will continue to settle in for the remainder of the week.

By the weekend, a reinforcing shot of cooler air will push highs down to near 70 degrees and overnight lows back down into the 50s. In fact, the weather pattern heading into the second week of January will likely continue to bring in round after round of cooler air, which will keep our temperatures generally below average for the next several days. 

KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.