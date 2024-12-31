Mild weather expected in South Florida on New Year's Eve, cold front to arrive New Year's Day

MIAMI - After a foggy start to the day, temperatures will warm to near-record levels in the afternoon on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s with a chance for some isolated rain from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening.

Tuesday night the weather should be dry for New Year's Eve festivities and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s as we ring in the new year.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning for the start of 2025. Some patchy fog will be possible ahead of it before sunrise, but low clouds will eventually give way to sunshine by Wednesday afternoon as drier air moves in. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

New year cool down is on the way. NEXT Weather

Cool, dry air will continue to settle in for the remainder of the week.

By the weekend, a reinforcing shot of cooler air will push highs down to near 70 degrees and overnight lows back down into the 50s. In fact, the weather pattern heading into the second week of January will likely continue to bring in round after round of cooler air, which will keep our temperatures generally below average for the next several days.