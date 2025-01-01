Cooler, drier weather for South Florida through the weekend

MIAMI - We're kicking off the new year with a cooler, drier and less humid weather pattern through late week and the weekend.

Wednesday morning was slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog and smoke reduced visibility in spots across parts of South Florida. Afternoon highs will be closer to normal in the upper 70s and the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no advisories or alerts for boaters navigating the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Another cold front is on the way and Wednesday night's lows will fall to the low 60s. Thursday afternoon highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and a northeast breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday morning will be nice and cool with low 60s. Highs will remain pleasant and near normal in the upper 70s.

Chilly weekend mornings are in the forecast. NEXT Weather

Another shot of reinforcing cold air will lead to chilly mornings on the first weekend of 2025 as sweater weather returns. Lows will drop to the mid-50s on Saturday morning and highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees. We'll enjoy blue skies, bright sunshine and dry conditions. Sunday will likely be the coldest start with low 50s. Highs will stay below average in the low 70s under sunny skies.

As the kids head back to school on Monday of next week it will be comfortably cool in the low 60s. Highs will be closer to normal in the upper 70s.