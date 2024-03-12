Mayor Levine Cava standing firm on the county's eviction of the Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is sticking by her guns when it comes to terminating the lease of the Miami Seaquarium. She said the issues with the park didn't happen overnight and it's it's time for them to go.

"I think that this is something that had its day, that obviously this was something that was enjoyed by many over many years and unfortunately, the facility is now dilapidated and the care of the animals is in jeopardy," she said. "So were preceding with the termination of the lease."

The county served the attraction's owner, the Dolphin Company, with an eviction notice citing alleged violations concerning the conditions of the facility and the care of the animals.

"The situation is not something that happened overnight and it cannot be repaired overnight," said Levine Cava.

The Dolphin Company issued a nine-page formal response on Monday, in part calling the allegations unfounded and vowing to fight back.

"The abrupt termination of our lease would not only affect the animals in our care and those directly employed by the Seaquarium but also have a negative ripple effect on local businesses and the broader South Florida tourism industry," according to the response.

The termination comes after the high-profile death of Lolita, a killer whale that died of kidney failure days before she was set to be released.

The mayor says the priority now is the animals still living there.

"The facility itself is not in adequate shape and does compromise the well-being of the animals, and the change of staff and the loss of veterinarians. This is all very much of concern to us," said Levine Cava.

The Miami Seaquarium said they've shown time and time again they've made improvements to the facility.

Currently, they have until April 21st to vacate the property. The mayor said her team is going over the Dolphin Company's response.

Eduardo Albor, the CEO of the Dolphin Company, said if the county continues with the lease termination, he'll take the matter to court.