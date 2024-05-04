Miami returns home after falling short at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Miami FC gave up three points at Pittsburgh Saturday night following an early goal by Kazaiah Sterling.

The first few minutes of the match did not result in much for either team with possession staying relatively equal. Then in the 15th minute, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC had a shot on goal deflected by Miami. A minute later, a ball from Brunallergene Etou to Kazaiah Sterling resulted in a goal for the home team.

The hosts quickly gained possession and began to apply pressure to the visitors. In the 33rd minute, Pittsburgh had another chance after Miami's keeper came off the line but was able to make the save.

Pittsburgh continued the pressure in the final minutes before the end of the half with a couple of shots on target. To no avail, the score remained. The game went into halftime with Pittsburgh up by one.

Miami headed into the second half with only two attempted shots in the first. The visitors began to apply pressure early in the second half, taking control of possession. When Pittsburgh's keeper Eric Dick came off the line, Miami had a shot at goal. Defender Jordan Ayimbila sent it just wide of the far post, leaving Miami scoreless.

A couple of minutes later, Pittsburgh was right at the goal line following a shot at a corner kick, however, Miami's Daniel Barbir saved the shot, and the home team was not able to capitalize on it.

Later in the match, Pittsburgh had another shot at goal but a major save by Miami's Daltyn Knutson on the line kept the score. The home team continued to apply pressure on the visitors in hopes of securing their lead.

A couple of headers from set pieces by Captain Nicolas Cardona in the 65th minute gave Miami hope of entering the scoreboard. However, the Pittsburgh keeper pushed the ball straight over the net.

Both teams continued to battle for possession and attempted to score the final goal of the match. One final save from Eric Dick ended the match with Pittsburgh taking the three points at home.

Miami returns to play at home next week on Sunday, May 12, to take on Indy Eleven at FIU Soccer Stadium. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.