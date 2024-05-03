Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

PITTSBURGH — Miami FC heads on their third away match of the season, making their way to Pennsylvania to face off against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday.

Miami won their last match to San Antonio FC 2-1, which marked the team's second win of the season. Pittsburgh also has two wins this season, making the two one point apart on the table.

Miami FC

Following their win against San Antonio last week, Miami is looking to secure another three points at Highmark Stadium this weekend.

Luisinho, who scored his first USL Championship goal against San Antonio, is a key player to watch for Miami. The Brazilian player also had a brace during Miami's Open Cup match.

Michael Lawrence, who had his 2024 season debut with Miami against San Antonio, is another player to watch for following his game-winning goal last Saturday for the South Florida team.

45’ | GOALLLLL FOR MIKEY LAWRENCE IN HIS DEBUT 👏👏👏

#MIAvSA | 2-1 pic.twitter.com/caf2wskgJn — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) April 27, 2024

Both Miami's goals were assisted by the man of the match: Frank Lopez. The forward was a key part of Miami's success against San Antonio and will be important to eye on.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh, who won against Detroit City FC last week, is currently sitting seventh on the table. The Pennsylvania team has a 2-2-3 record so far this season, with wins against Phoenix Rising FC and Detroit.

Edward Kizza leads the team in goals scored with two under his belt. Patrick Hogan and Danny Griffin, who led Pittsburgh to victory against Detroit, handing the Michigan team their first loss of the season, are other players to watch for Pittsburgh alongside Kizza.

Pittsburgh will be eager to keep their back-to-back win streak for the third match in a row as they take Miami at home.

Match Notes

You can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with Golazo Network and ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

On Sunday, May 12, Miami returns home to FIU Soccer Stadium to face Indy Eleven.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.