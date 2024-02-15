Miami Proud: Dr. Yvonne Johnson-Phillips, who made Orange Bowl history, credits mentors for success

MIAMI - As the first African American woman President of the Orange Bowl Committee, Dr. Yvonne Johnson-Phillips is known for leading with unwavering dedication, wisdom, and strength, leaving a lasting impact on the organization.

CBS News Miami spoke with her about what it means to be the first in what's known as a male-dominated world.



"I think that every young person in our community should be able to look at the leaders of our community and in that prism be able to see themselves somewhere because that is what gives them, I think not just the motivation but the understanding that they too can reach whatever their dreams are, whatever they are hoping to accomplish," said Dr. Johnson-Phillips.

She credits mentors along the way who saw something special in her, even before she saw it in herself. She told CBS News Miami about an elementary school teacher's powerful words.

"I hope you grow up to do something where you really use your mind and the impact that had. Someone like Mrs. Dobson feeling like I had the kind of mind to do something that was intellectual, was really important," she said.

Dr. Johnson-Phillips has been with Baptist Health South Florida for more than twenty years, serving as a Medical Director of the Emergency Department at South Miami Hospital, prior to accepting her current position as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

"I think as an African American woman, it was important to me to have an impact on other little girls, on other African Americans, other young people in general. Just to say hey, there's somebody who is doing something that nobody else has done before. I can do something that nobody else has done before," said Dr. Johnson-Phillips.

In her role as Orange Bowl Committee President, she leads the charge of the Orange Bowl committee, promoting and serving the South Florida community through a year-round schedule of impactful events and invaluable initiatives, as well as hosting an outstanding, iconic college football bowl game.