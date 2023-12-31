FSU, Georgia fans react to Orange Bowl blowout after Bulldogs pummeled Seminoles

MIAMI GARDENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are going back to the Peach State with some new hardware from the Orange Bowl, but not everyone is happy about the blowout of a game.

No matter the outcome, football goes beyond the field — it's the love fans pour into their favorite team.

Whether you are a Florida State Seminole Or a Georgia Bulldog, the Orange Bowl is the only thing these two massive fan bases had in common this year.

There was no shortage of support for both teams.

"It's been amazing. I'm actually surprised how many FSU fans showed up. I'm proud to say I'm an FSU alum. And everything's been great," said Eric Todoroff, a FSU fan.

"We live in Florida so we kind of have to come here. And we love each other and we love the dawgs. And we're best friends. And I've never been to Miami," said Ellen Holland, an FSU fan, and Kathy Dwier, a UGA fan.

"I'm looking forward to obviously Florida state winning. You know because go Noles," said Anthony Lang, a FSU fan.

"oh my gosh. I cannot get enough Bulldogs, the fans, Coach Smart. Like it is the best atmosphere you'll ever be around in your life. You've never been to a Georgia game, you haven't lived yet," said UGA fan Mya Field.

We caught up with Miami's own and Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton's family about the importance of showing up for the former Northwestern Bull.

"Well at least he gets to look up in the crowd and see that support system. And that will make him want to play harder. I would assume. Cause that's what I would do. So the fact that we want to come here and support him. That's all we want to do," said Jimmy Payton, Patrick's father.

The Dawgs didn't only blow the Seminole players out of the game, but also the fans.

"Our guys didn't really show out today. It's just a bad day to be a Nole," said a Seminole fan.

"Maybe if we had the National Championship — actual playoffs — then maybe our boys would've stayed here and played with us. But it is what it is. And this is what happens," said a Seminole fan.

The Dawgs are going back to Athens, Georgia with another achievement.

"I think it went like we wanted it to go. I don't know about Florida State," said UGA fan Kenneth.

"Kirby came out with integrity. And the dawgs are showing up. They're doing what they need to and they proved that they're the most deserving team," said UGA Fan Mitchell.

Fans on both sides of the field tell me their team is not in the College Football Playoffs.