Search on for hit-and-run driver who struck woman in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are appealing for the public's help after they say a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver and rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami police spokeswoman Officer Kiara Delva tells CBS News Miami that it happened just before 10:30 a.m. at S.W. 7th Street. and S.W. 22nd Avenue and she said detectives are scouring the area looking for surveillance tape, Ring video and witnesses.

Delva said the victim is either 60 or 61 years old and has not been identified.

Maria Isabel Rodriguez told CBS News Miami in Spanish that she saw the victim after she was struck and will not forget the images of her lying in the street.

"I saw a woman with white hair lying there and she looked like she was older. This is unconscionable. The driver kept going," she said.

"The lady was able to talk. She was able to talk. She had a head injury. She was holding her head. This is abusive. This is not humane. They should not have done this to this person," Rodriguez said.

"They should have helped her. You don't just leave her there. She has to have some family."

"Unfortunately, detectives made contact with her but were unable to determine what happened because she said she does not recall the details surrounding the incident," Delva said.

Detectives were not able to discover details about the vehicle that took off.

"We have a message for the community," Delva said. "Please say something if you see something. You may think the information you have is minor but remember it's always those minor things that can help investigators close out a case so any information you have, please call us."

She said drivers should never leave the scene of any accident.

"You may be in fear that you are going to get into trouble with authorities but please keep in mind that the second you leave a scene this is what makes the investigation turn criminal. You should stay on the scene and contact 911 and at least render air. That'll make all the difference in whether this turns criminal and there is also the possibility you will save the life of someone you hit."

The condition of the victim in this case is not known.

Delva said detectives were trying to speak with her at the hospital.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).