Man accused of trying to abduct girl from Miami apartment complex

MIAMI - A man accused of trying to abduct a six-year-old girl from a Miami apartment complex has been arrested.

According to police, on Thursday, July 6th, the girl was playing with her siblings in the courtyard of the complex at 6530 NE 2nd Avenue. As the other kids went inside, the girl noticed a newer model SUV park near her apartment as she sat on the rear stairway.

She said told police she was suddenly grabbed by the arm by a man, who they later identified as 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas, and pulled toward the rear of the stairs.

According to police, the girl fought back and was able to pull away.

Venegas then reportedly picked her up and began carrying her away. At one point, police said, she bit Venegas on the arm which caused him to drop her.

Venegas reportedly then slapped the girl and ran toward the front of the apartment complex. The girl ran to her aunt to tell her what had happened.

In reviewing surveillance video, investigators saw a white Range Rover pull into the complex and park in the area that the girl described.

Investigators said soon after, the driver is seen walking to the staircase where the girl was. Moments later, they said, he can be seen running back to the vehicle and driving off.

Using more surveillance video, investigators spotted it driving north on Biscayne Boulevard. At one point, it passed a license plate reader and they were able to obtain its tag which came back to Venegas.

A tactical robbery unit spotted the vehicle on July 8th in the 400 block of NW 2nd Avenue and Venegas was taken into custody.

He's been charged with kidnapping and child abuse.