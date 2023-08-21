Miami police ask for public's help to find killer of 2 men gunned down while in a car

Antoine Joe Family

MIAMI -- The sister of a former basketball player from St. Thomas University on Monday spoke out after her brother and his friend were both fatally shot over the weekend in Miami.

Antoine Joe, 26, and Tyler Bradley Royal, 24, died after someone opened fire on the vehicle they were in around 4 p.m. Sunday on NW 12th Avenue near the intersection of 42nd Street.

"He was a sweetheart," said Ashley Joe, who told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that she is reeling from his death. "My brother stayed to himself. He never bothered anybody. He was real humble and he loved basketball. He meant a lot to the family. I feel lost without him. I can't believe this happened, particularly to someone who didn't bother anybody."

Police have not identified a suspect in the killings and a reward of up to $5,000 was being offered to help catch the shooter.

Tyler Bradley Royal Family

Investigators have also not said if the shooting was targeted or random.

"I have a lot of pain and there is no way to explain this," Ashley Joe said. "I just can't believe this happened to him and Tyler too. He was a great person too and he always made sure my brother was ok. They were great people and they liked to play basketball together."

Families of the victims released photos of Antoine playing basketball along with photos of him; Royal's relatives also released pictures of him.

David Armstrong, president of St. Thomas University, released a written statement that said: "The saddest news today. We lost Antoine Joe too soon to senseless violence. A great young man from a wonderful family. All of us must stand up to protect our greatest resource. Good young people like Antoine! God bless him and his family."

Miami police spokeswoman, Officer Kiera Delva said it is still not clear whether the men were targeted when they were shot at while apparently sitting in a black car or if this was random.

She said investigators need help from the public and do not have a description to release right now of a shooter.

"We want our community to come come together and help detectives with more information," Delva said. "It is unfortunate we have these types of cases where individuals randomly kill each other and harm each other. This senseless violence has to stop. We have to come together at one point with the police. We have to work together as a joint community. We have to stop these random acts of violence."

The shooting has left Joe's family wanting to know why he was slain.

"Like I said, I just want to know who did this," Ashley Joe said. "That's what I want to know."

Said Delva: "We need the community to work with us. It is the only way we can locate these individuals and put them behind bars. The smallest tip can help us close out a case."

Anyone who can help should call MIami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.