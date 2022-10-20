Watch CBS News
Miami Police ask for help finding sexual assault suspect

Miami police ask public's help in sex assault case
MIAMI – Miami Police are asking for the public's help to track down a sexual assault suspect.

The incident happened back in August.

You'll remember we showed you a video of a man exiting a dark-colored 4-door truck and walking over to a woman, who was sleeping on a bus bench on Southwest 3rd Avenue and 18th Road.

Police say, that's when the man assaulted her.

She screamed for help and a person nearby ran over.

The suspect took off on foot, but later came back for the truck.

He is described as a white man with a protruding stomach, gray long hair pulled back in a ponytail, and facial hair with gray sideburns.

If you know who he is or where he might be, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

