Miami Police appeal for help after cars torched in Allapattah

MIAMI - Miami Police are asking for the public's help after they said an arsonist torched cars outside an Allapattah apartment building early Wednesday morning while residents were sleeping.

Ring cam video captured flames outside the building at 2130 NW 31st St., where the cars were set on fire around 2:30 in the morning, forcing residents to leave the building due to the potential hazards.

At the scene, there are striking images of three cars that were destroyed, leaving behind only burnt-out shells. A white SUV was also damaged.

Eighty-two-year-old Walter Munoz showed his destroyed Toyota Corolla. On a fixed income, he and his wife relied on the car as their sole means of transportation. Fortunately, he said the car was covered by insurance.

Munoz told CBS News Miami that he was disoriented after the fire broke out.

In Spanish, he said, "I was confused when I did find out what was going on outside. I had to stay outside for a while."

He added, "I'm very worried. I have a lot of faith in God. I am a Christian, and I think everything will be resolved."

He also said, "In reality, I don't know who would do such a thing. I will pray for him so he can repent for what he has done."

A next-door neighbor, whose first name is Luis, showed CBS News Miami how his ring cam captured images after the fire erupted.

He said, "I was asleep. I was told there was a fire. I went outside, and I was really surprised by what I saw."

Miami Police said they have surveillance footage they are reviewing but are not releasing it at this time.

They do not have a suspect description to release but are looking for at least one suspect.

The motive remains unknown.

Miami Police spokesman Officer Mike Vega said whoever set the fire could face arson and battery charges because there were people inside the building when the fire was set.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).