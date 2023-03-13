Miami Norland, Miami Carol City High Students awarded scholarships

MIAMI - Nearly a dozen graduating high school seniors from Miami Norland and Miami Carol City Senior High Schools were surprised with a life-changing award on Monday.

The ceremony, held at Miami Norland Senior High's auditorium, started with speeches from the mayor of Miami Gardens and school board members, all encouraging these young students to achieve everything and anything they put their minds to.

Then eight students were given scholarships and even better yet, they were presented to them by the one and only Rick Ross.

The scholarships, totaling $10,000, will go toward the students' college tuition

"I feel nothing but blessed, this is so amazing," said scholarship recipient De'Zyre Frederick.

In addition to telling the students that they had to work hard to achieve their dreams, Ross said it was great to be able to give back to the community.

"For him to be here and pass out these wonderful gifts it's a wonderful experience for our children," said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

The scholarships were made possible thanks to the city of Miami Gardens, Rolling Loud, and Ross.